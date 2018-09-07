Joseph E. Aoun, a leader in higher education policy and a renowned scholar in linguistics, is the seventh President of Northeastern University.
President Aoun has strategically aligned the University’s research enterprise with three global imperatives—health, security, and sustainability. Northeastern’s faculty focus on interdisciplinary research, entrepreneurship, and transforming academic research into commercial solutions for the world’s most pressing problems. During President Aoun’s tenure, the University has realized a 189 percent growth in external research funding, along with approximately 1,500 patent applications filed by faculty and students.
When will there be an effective vaccine for COVID-19? How will it work? And how will it be distributed? Jonathan Saltzman, the Globe's biotechnology and life sciences reporter, will interview a panel of specialists about what's happening in clinical trials of potential vaccines, how long testing will last, and how to make sure that everyone gets inoculated after a vaccine is approved.
Infectious Disease Physician, Brigham and Women’s and Massachusetts General Hospitals
Associate Director of the Bio-behavioral and Community Science Core and Director of the Community Engaged Research Program, Harvard University Center for AIDS Research
Associate Physician, Division of Global Health Equity, Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Solomon McCown & Cence is an integrated strategic communications firm providing clients with senior-level counsel in the rapidly changing sectors of real estate and housing, healthcare, education and nonprofit, new energy, corporate and professional services. We leverage our expertise in traditional and digital media, government relations, public affairs and crisis management to propel and protect established, transitioning and emerging organizations.
